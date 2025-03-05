Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Isabella stands up for Maine fishermen with latest post in support of their cause

Jordon Isabella, girlfriend of former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, has publicly called on former President Donald Trump to restore federal funding for the Maine Sea Grant program. The program recently lost funding due to a policy shift by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sparking concerns within Maine’s fishing industry.

Isabella voiced her concerns in an Instagram post. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of herself speaking at a podium with a sign reading "Samoset Resort - On the Ocean" and addressed President Trump directly in her caption:

“Dear @potus, [President Donald J. Trump] @whitehouse, Thank you for your careful consideration.”

Screenshot, via Instagram

Hours later, she posted a black-and-white portrait of herself wrapped in a metallic-looking fabric with a serious expression, writing:

“But do you love the fishermen??? @potus.”

She also shared an image of her holding a booklet titled "Maine Fishermen's Forum 50 Years 1976-2025," featuring illustrations of a fish, shell, lobster claw and boat. Next to the booklet was a name tag for "Jordon Hudson" from "Trouble Club Enterprises," confirming her attendance at the Maine Fishermen’s Forum 2025 in Rockport, Maine.

She captioned the post:

“Celebrating the Golden Anniversary of the Maine Fishermen’s Forum” with hashtags like #SaveMaineFishermen and #ProtectHeritageAndTradition.

In another Instagram post, Isabella wrote:

“I am Jordon and I speak for the fishermen. I speak for the fishermen because the fishermen have no voice.”

She emphasized the Maine Sea Grant program’s role in supporting marine research, sustainability and economic growth for over 50 years, calling the funding cut a devastating blow to the forum.

"A tsunami... tears and fears as if everyone were drowning," Jordon Isabella wrote via Instagram.

Jordon Isabella’s father was a ninth-generation fisherman

Reflecting on her personal connection to the industry, Jordon Isabella wrote via her IG post that her father, Heath, was a ninth-generation fisherman. Alongside her mother, Lee Hudson, he ran Frenchman’s Bay Fisheries in Hancock, Maine, until the business collapsed in 2000 due to government regulations. She warned that the funding cut could force others to endure similar struggles.

Appealing directly to Trump, Isabella pleaded:

"I plea to you @potus @whitehouse @realdonaldtrump on behalf of the fishermen—please reinstate the Maine Sea Grant or present a proper alternative."

Jordon Isabella's advocacy has drawn attention, in part due to her relationship with Belichick, who has long been linked to Trump. While it’s unclear if her appeal will influence policy, it has amplified concerns within Maine’s fishing communities, which are already grappling with economic uncertainty.

On the other hand, NOAA defended its decision, stating that its partnership with the University of Maine no longer aligns with the administration’s evolving priorities, per reports. The funding cut could result in at least 20 immediate job losses, with ripple effects threatening hundreds, if not thousands, in Maine’s fishing industry.

