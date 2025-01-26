Bill Belichick's UNC kicks off season in primetime on ESPN

Bill Belichick is set to begin his career in North Carolina with a primetime game on September 1 that is set to air on ESPN. The schedule has the Tar Heels hosting the TCU Horned Frogs and this game will be on national television for Monday Night Football as part of the Labor Day Weekend slate.

All eyes will be on Chapel Hill to see how Belichick will fare and the game will also be a good test on his eye for talent, as he will introduce 28 new players on his roster after a month of recruitment. 21 of those 28 players were recruited by Belichick after he took over as head coach and while it may be too early to judge, a good start would help relieve the pressure.

Belichick took over as HC of the program on December 11, signing a five-year contract with only the first three years of the deal being guaranteed. He had only been out of coaching for a year after spending 24 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Belichick will look to improve a program that has gone 7-9 in games against conference opponents in the past two seasons and has only won two division titles in the past 10 years.

TCU will be a solid litmus test for Bill Belichick's UNC

TCU will be a good test for UNC as they were just in the College Football Playoff in 2022, reaching the national championship before losing to Georgia. They went 9-4 last year, 6-3 in conference play, which was good for fifth place in the Big 12. TCU Coach Sonny Dykes will certainly be up for this game as well.

This version of the Horned Frogs may not be as formidable as the one that reached the national championship. However, this team, led by quarterback Josh Hoover, is still good enough to make noise in the Big 12. Plus, they still have time to address some pressing issues with the roster, most notably their offensive line. With a few more solid linemen on the portal, TCU can get someone good to bolster their trenches.

