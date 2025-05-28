Bill Belichick's UNC QB Max Johnson's GF shows off lavish Carribbean vacay with friends from Antigua and Barbuda islands

Max Johnson sustained a season-ending leg injury in North Carolina’s 2024 opener against Minnesota, going down in the third quarter. A transfer quarterback with 5,923 yards and 47 touchdowns, Johnson announced he’ll return for a sixth year in 2025.

Bill Belichick gave an update on Johnson’s recovery in March.

“He’s worked hard, he’s made a lot of progress. He’s still limited, but he’s definitely getting better.” Belichick said, according to SI.

On Tuesday, Johnson’s girlfriend Adrienne Davis, who has 142,000 Instagram followers, posted vacation photos from the Royalton Chic Antigua. The beautiful snaps showed Davis with friends on the beach, dressed for dinner, reading People We Meet on Vacation, and tagging the resort as:

Home for the next couple days

Screenshot, (Credits: @adriennejdavis Instagram)

Screenshot, via Instagram (Credits: @adriennejdavis Instagram)

While Johnson recovers, Belichick is evaluating other quarterbacks. Jacolby Criswell, who threw for 2,459 yards during the 2024 season in Johnson’s absence, leads the group, which also includes Conner Harrell, Ryan Browne, Au-Tori Newkirk and Bryce Baker.

Bill Belichick’s arrival at North Carolina has coincided with financial shifts

UNC plans to cut $100 million from academic budgets by 2026-27, including $53 million from faculty positions. At the same time, the football program’s NIL budget has jumped from $4 million to $20 million. Mack Brown, Bill Belichick’s predecessor, said the university is giving Belichick advantages he didn’t have, including expanded financial backing, according to Marca.

“Six-time Super-Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at North Carolina, sources tell me, @PeteThamel and @ClowESPN,” Adam Schefter wrote on X, in 2024.

Belichick became head coach at the school, where his father served as an assistant coach in the 1950s, on Dec. 11, 2024.

UNC also plans to raise out-of-state tuition by $46 million, a move some say burdens students while funneling more resources into football. The university says the cuts are necessary for long-term sustainability but is making clear its intent to compete at the top of college football.

