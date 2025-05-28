After diving deep into Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson saga, journalist Pablo Torre sends stern warning to UNC

Pablo Torre, host of Pablo Torre Finds Out, reported that University of North Carolina officials barred Jordon Hudson from Carolina Football facilities. UNC denied the report, stating Hudson is not an employee but is "welcome" at the facilities and manages Bill Belichick’s brand independently. The university called Torre’s claims “false reports.”

Torre and his team filed multiple public records requests to UNC related to the football program. UNC was required to respond by a specific Friday, but according to Torre, it produced “nothing.”

During an interview on #PFTPM, Torre said he is prepared to act:

“I plan to hold them to account,” Torre said. “These are public records requests. I don’t know why this should be vague or ambiguous. If you’re listening, like, it’s not like, ‘Show me your emails,’ as if there is no expectation of it.

"It’s, ‘you get as part of the pact between a public university and the federal government, you get things in exchange for what feels like a reasonable level of transparency.’ So we can tell what is this public money going towards?” (Timestamp: 30:46)

Since UNC is a public institution, Belichick’s official records, including emails, are subject to public inspection. If Hudson performed staff duties, her records may also qualify as public.

According to NBC Sports, Belichick said she handled PR because UNC lacked someone in that role, suggesting she acted in an official capacity. That undercuts any claim that her work is exempt from disclosure laws, per the report.

Torre said if the records are not provided, he will “pursue avenues to make it so.” North Carolina law allows courts to compel the release of public records.

Was Jordon Hudson performing staff duties at UNC?

According to reports, UNC says Jordon Hudson is not an employee but has access to facilities and handles personal matters for coach Bill Belichick outside of university duties.

Reports also mention that if she performs unofficial work or engages in public business, her records could fall under public records laws. Belichick said that Hudson fills a gap in UNC staffing weakens arguments for exemption.

Public records laws cover documents tied to public business, and denial of access can prompt legal action.

