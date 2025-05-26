Days after Jordon Hudson attacked Pablo Torre's reporting, he doubles down providing eye-opening nugget on Bill Belichick's GF

Pablo Torre has been closely following the relationship between Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, reporting on various aspects of their time together. His coverage includes everything from Hudson’s attempts to appear in a commercial featuring Belichick to a report claiming she was “banned” from UNC’s athletic facilities, a claim the program later denied.

Ad

Hudson, however, has not been happy about the ongoing attention. In a now-deleted Instagram story, she said:

“Pablo Torre's 'findings' have been nothing short of factually incorrect, slanderous, defamatory and targeted. Can y'all please stop giving credibility to this 'reporter'?”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Torre responded to the post during his show on Sunday, saying:

“I find it bizarrely appropriate, at this point, that Jordon Hudson would post this and then very quickly delete it. But to be perfectly clear: I stand by our reporting and the episodes we published.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Monday’s episode, Torre provided yet another report on the couple, claiming to have found evidence that Hudson was connected to the New England Patriots organization as early as 2021, while Belichick was still head coach.

“Ms. Hudson has not shared publicly when or how her romantic relationship with Mr. Belichick began in earnest, but by the summer of 2023, she was spending time in Foxborough, Mass., where the Patriots are headquartered,” Torre said. “How do I prove what I’ve been told is that she was around that stadium in November 2021? There is a thing called a fan cam.”

Ad

He then showed a zoomed-in image from a stadium fan cam, in which Hudson appeared to be present. Torre backed this up with a photo from Hudson’s Facebook, showing her wearing the same outfit and accompanied by the same two individuals in the stadium image.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pablo Torre is confident in his reporting of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

Earlier this month, Torre reported that Hudson had been banned from the football field and team facilities at North Carolina after a viral video showed her looking active beside Belichick on the sidelines.

UNC, however, denied those claims the same day in a statement that read:

Ad

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities.”

Despite the university’s denial, Torre was steadfast in his original reporting. On May 9, he posted on X:

“UNC can now choose to describe or change its position on Jordon Hudson’s involvement however it wishes, following the publication of our episode. We requested comment and filed dozens of FOIA requests that were not satisfied. And we stand by the specific reporting in our episode, which came from the highest levels of the football program.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Whether the back-and-forth between Hudson and Torre will continue remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More