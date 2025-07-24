Bill Belichick takes subtle shot at his ACC friend Dabo Swinney while building hype for UNC-Clemson matchup in 2025

UNC football coach Bill Belichick addressed his relationship with Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, whipping up hype for their 2025 matchup. Belichick spoke on Thursday at the ACC Football Kickoff.
Among other things, the former New England Patriots coach talked about a budding rivalry between him and Swinney. He said:
“Again, I have a ton of respect for Dabo and what he’s done. I had a great opportunity to spend some time with him at the ACC Coaches Meeting. So, he’s been a really enjoyable guy to be around. I don’t know if that’ll be true on Saturday afternoons. Probably not. At least in these meetings it is.”
UNC will host Clemson on Oct. 4 for the first-ever showdown between the two coaches. While Belichick is undoubtedly one of the most notable coaches in football, he’s treading on new terrain in college football, one Swinney is very familiar with, though.
Swinney has been one of the most dominant coaches in the ACC for well over a decade. He's set to continue the dominance this fall, according to projections.
With one of the most experienced rosters nationally, stability and continuity will be two of the Tigers’ biggest advantages going into the season.
Bill Belichick notes fundamental difference between college football and the NFL
As a newbie in coaching college, Bill Belichick is already noting some fundamental differences between coaching in college and coaching in the NFL.
Describing these differences during an interview on SiriusXM Radio on Thursday, Belichick noted that college players have a greater eagerness to learn than NFL players:
“They don’t have as many bad habits. They’re more anxious to learn fundamentally the right way, or at least the way we’re teaching them to do things. They really embrace it. That’s not always the case in the NFL. Sometimes it is. Sometimes it isn’t.”
Bill Belichick took over as the UNC Tar Heels coach after the 2024 season, taking over from Mack Brown, who had overseen a disappointing 6-7 finish.
Belichick signed a five-year deal with the Tar Heels, which will reportedly pay him $10 million annually. According to reports, he will also earn $3.5 million in incentives, with the first three years of the deal guaranteed.
The 73-year-old’s first taste of the college football touchline will be on Sept. 1 against the TCU Horned Frogs.
