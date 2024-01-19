Bills QB Josh Allen's desperate note for Wyoming HC to recruit him before reaching NFL stardom goes viral

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen's extraordinary journey from a small California town to NFL stardom is one for the inspirational storybook. Josh Allen had a very humble beginning, riddled with obstacles that would have been enough to ruin his dreams.

Before he became a household name, he faced rejection and adversity. Fueled by determination, Josh Allen headed to Reedley Junior College and took a bold step, sending over 1,000 emails to college coaches around the country.

In a brief email that would later become the stuff of legends, Allen presented his case:

"Hello coach, My name is Josh Allen, and I'm a quarterback at Reedley JC out of California, I stand at 6'5 210 lbs and am a full qualifier, and feel like I would be a great fit in your offensive scheme!"

Wyoming's lone offer and Josh Allen's meteoric rise

The response to Josh Allen's plea was disheartening—zero offers from 1,000 colleges. However, amid the silence, the University of Wyoming emerged as the lone beacon of opportunity.

While Wyoming wasn't a football powerhouse, Allen's immense talent and athleticism caught the coaching staff's attention during their scouting efforts in California.

His college career unfolded with remarkable achievements, culminating in a victory at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Central Michigan.

Wyoming's bet paid off on Allen when he showed his offering of remarkable skills on-field, breaking records as well as attention from the NFL.

Allen was chosen by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft as the seventh overall pick. He rapidly emerged as the Bills' face, leading them to an incredible 13-3 record and an amazing journey to the AFC Championship game.

The motivation behind the success

The motivation behind Allen's rise lies in his relentless pursuit of proving doubters wrong. Faced with rejection and indifference, Allen played with a chip on his shoulder, using every opportunity to showcase his skills.

“I was trying to show every college they made a mistake by not recruiting me. I played pissed off and I had a lot of success doing that," Allen stated

In the heart of this story lies not just the narrative of a quarterback's ascent but also the resilience of a franchise that has waited patiently for its quarterback since the retirement of Jim Kelly in 1997.