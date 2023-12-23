What channel is the Georgia State vs Utah State game on? Time, TV & live stream for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game

The 2023 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game is set to take place between Georgia State and Utah State this year. Both the Panthers and the Aggies managed to finish at an even 6-6 record, having had up-and-down seasons. But they're here, and all that matters now is this one game.

Georgia State may have started the year strong, but things fell apart after they lost to Old Dominion--a game which they actually dominated in the first half. Since that loss, they've dropped five straight games. But that regular season meltdown completely hides the fact that the Panthers have had a lot of success already, despite their relatively short tenure in the FBS.

Having only been in the FBS for 10 years, Georgia State is now on its sixth Bowl appearance--a monumental feat by all means. But they're also facing a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl veteran squad in Utah State, who had to overcome a lot just to get an invitation to this year's game. Their late-season surge, punctuated by multiple to-the-wire finishes, managed to get them over the hump.

That said, who's going to come out on top?

What channel is the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on?

Live Stream: The bowl game featuring Georgia State vs Utah State will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best sites for streaming college football today. Fans can try Fubo out as the service offers a free trial. Aside from that, all plans can be canceled anytime, so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl live on ESPN. Formerly known as the Humanitarian Bowl (1997–2003, 2007–2010) and the MPC Computers Bowl (2004–2006), the matchup officially started with its first game featuring Cincinnatti and current participant Utah State.

The game is actually the longest-running cold weather Bowl game out there. Not only that, but Utah State has been a veteran participant--having featured in this game a total of five times (including this year). But despite that many appearances, the Aggies have only won one of their last four stints. Their lone win was against Toledo in the 2012 edition of the Bowl, where they beat the Toledo Rockets 41-15.

On the other hand, this is Georgia State's first-ever appearance at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. And it's safe to say the program will be raring to go.

What time is the Georgia State vs Utah State Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Game?

Date: The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game featuring Georgia State vs Utah State is scheduled for Dec. 23.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Armed Forces Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What to expect in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game?

After winning three of their last four regular season games, the Utah State Aggies have every bit of confidence heading into this game to finish their year strong. To do that, they will likely try to lean on their offense against Georgia State's poorly ranked defense.

On the year, the Aggies are 43rd in the nation in passing offense and 26th in rushing offense. Aside from that, they're also the 26th-best scoring team in the FBS going up against what could be an overmatched Panthers defense. To cap things off, their lineup hasn't been affected too much by the transfer portal--meaning they'll come in with an almost fully intact squad.

As for Georgia State, there's not a lot of confidence in their abilities in this game. They're the clear underdogs as they haven't won a game in nearly two months. But this could work in their favor, as Panthers are likely to come in with a point to prove, considering howbad their team has been recently. But that still remains to be seen come game day.

Who will be the Starting QB for Georgia State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl?

QB1 Darren Grainger is poised to make his 36th career start at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (via AP News). After throwing for 2,364 yards and 17 touchdowns (and rushing for an extra 625 yards) this season, the signal-caller was hailed as the program's all-time leader in touchdown passes. Safe to say, he'll have a slight upper hand against his competition.

Who will be the Starting QB for Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl?

The Aggies recently named a new starting QB for the Bowl, and it will be the junior Levi Williams, who has played in a total of four games this year. This will be his first career start (via Deseret News), and do not let his numbers in comparison to Grainger fool you. His best game of the year (a win over New Mexico) saw him pass for 198 yards on 16-of-27 attempts with two TDs and one interception.

Georgia State 2023 Schedule before it faces Utah State

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 1 RHODE ISLAND 42-35 SEPT 10 UCONN 35-14 SEPT 17 CHARLOTTE 41-25 SEPT 22 COASTAL CAROLINA 30-17 OCT 1 TROY 7-28 OCT 15 MARSHALL 41-24 OCT 22 LOUISIANA 20-17 OCT 27 GEORGIA SOUTHERN 27-44 NOV 5 JAMES MADISON 14-42 NOV 12 APP STATE 14-42 NOV 19 LSU 14-56 NOV 26 OLD DOMINION 24-25

Utah State 2023 Schedule before it faces Georgia State

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 IOWA 14-24 SEPT 10 IDAHO STATE 78-28 SEPT 16 AIR FORCE 21-39 SEPT 24 JAMES MADISON 38-45 OCT 1 UCONN 34-33 OCT 8 COLORADO STATE 44-24 OCT 14 FRESNO STATE 32-37 OCT 22 SAN JOSE STATE 21-42 NOV 5 SAN DIEGO STATE 32-24 NOV 12 NEVADA 41-24 NOV 19 BOISE STATE 10-45 NOV 25 NEW MEXICO 44-41

