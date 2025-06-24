Billy Napier and Gators miss out on high-profile 4-star target to ACC powerhouse in disappointing loss

The Miami Hurricanes added to their 2027 class Saturday by landing four-star safety Jaylyn Jones, who chose Miami over Billy Napier’s Florida Gators and Auburn. The 5-11, 175-pound prospect from Davie, Florida, cited strong ties with the coaching staff as his reason for committing.

Jones, ranked among the top 25 safeties in his class, announced his decision on Monday, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

“Four-Star Safety Jaylyn Jones (2027) has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @on3recruits. The 5’11 175 S from Davie, FL chose the Hurricanes over Florida & Auburn. ‘All Glory To The Man Above!! I’m Home 305🙌🏾 Let’s Do It!’,” said Jones.

Jones joins cornerback Kenton Dopson and receiver Ah’Mari Stevens as early pledges in a class Miami hopes will continue to build local momentum.

His commitment comes as Florida held its “Grille in the Ville” event, where Billy Napier and staff prioritized early 2027 targets. The Gators landed four-star defender Tramond Collins during the event but missed out on Jones, a top in-state target pictured at the Hurricanes Legends Camp.

Billy Napier enters 2025 under pressure, despite late-season momentum

Billy Napier is viewed as a coach to watch entering 2025, according to Athlon Sports, after narrowly escaping a likely dismissal last fall. Through two seasons, he posted an 11-14 record and started 2024 at 1-2, including losses to No. 19 Miami and Texas A&M. A 3-3 start after an overtime loss at Tennessee marked a low point.

Athletic Director Scott Stricklin issued a public vote of confidence in early November, according to On3. Florida responded with a four-game win streak, including victories over LSU and Ole Miss, finishing 8-5.

The Gators also showed competitiveness in a close loss to Georgia. The late-season surge, along with the emergence of quarterback DJ Lagway and a top 10 recruiting class, bought Napier more time.

To remain secure in Gainesville, Napier likely will need a clear winning record in 2025, though.

