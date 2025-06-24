Texas target Kaiden Prothro makes major announcement amid interest from Billy Napier & Kirby Smart

Kaiden Prothro is a highly sought-after recruit in the class of 2026. The five-star tight end has been on the radar of Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns for a long time. On Monday, Protho revealed that he is down to three schools in his recruitment cycle: Texas, Georgia, and Florida.

The five-star tight end also made another major announcement about his recruitment. During an interaction with On3, Kaiden Prothro revealed the date when he will finalize his commitment.

Prothro stated that he will choose between the three finalists in the recruitment journey on July 12. He also had official visits with the Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers. However, they did not make the cut for the tight end.

"NEWS 5-star TE Kaiden Prothro will announce his commitment on July 12, he tells @samspiegs Protho is down to Texas, Florida and Georgia," On3 recruits tweeted.

According to On3, Kaiden Prothro is the second-best tight end recruit in the nation for the class of 2026. He is also the fourth-best out of the state of Georgia.

While speaking with On3's Steve Switflong on Monday, the five-star TE revealed that all three schools have made a positive impression on him. This has made it difficult for him to finalise his commitment.

"I'd say it's pretty close right now," Prothro said. "I'd probably still say Georgia has the lead and then Texas and then Florida. Doing my research till I commit."

Kaiden Prothro shares his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns became a part of the SEC after the recent conference realignment. During their debut SEC campaign, they competed for the conference title and qualified for the 12-team playoffs. However, they lost in the Cotton Bowl semifinal game to the Buckeyes.

During his conversation with On3, Prothro opened up about his thoughts on Steve Sarkisian's team.

"Texas surprised me," the five-star TE said. "Being down there with Coach Banks and Coach Sark was great. It is hard not to like Texas where the program is and the talent that they have there. All of the opportunities at Texas on and off the field appeal to me too."

Prothro said that all his official visits have been fruitful. The five-star TE still has a few weeks left before his final decision. It will be interesting to see which program lands his commitment for the class of 2026.

