Billy Napier's 5-star QB Will Griffin spills beans on 4 recruits who could potentially join Florida as Gators make strides in 2026 class

Florida quarterback commit Will Griffin has emerged as a lead recruiter for the Gators’ 2026 class. The four-star prospect has spent more than a year building strong ties with other recruits and now believes Florida is in a position to land four key targets.

Ad

Griffin identified tight end Carson Sneed, currently committed to Tennessee, along with Malik Morris, Desmond Green, and Claude Mpouma as players he’s focused on. He emphasized targeting prospects with genuine interest.

“I wanted to see people that were genuinely interested,” Griffin said. “Carson (Sneed), the kid who is committed to Tennessee right now, the tight end. I think I can get him. Malik (Morris). I played him twice. Good family. Great person. I think I can get him. Desmond (Green) and Claude (Mpouma). I think we can get them, too.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Griffin praised five-star defensive end and fellow commit JaReylan McCoy as a tone-setter for the class, saying the group is built on real relationships rather than surface-level decisions.

Griffin has also taken up a leadership role, and his two-and-a-half-hour meeting with coach Billy Napier deepened his understanding of Florida’s defensive schemes and team structure. Griffin said he now knows the coaching terminology and feels integrated with the program.

Five-star DE JaReylan McCoy committed to Florida Gators

Five-star defensive end JaReylan McCoy, ESPN’s No. 9 overall prospect, committed to Florida on Saturday after a return visit. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound rusher from Tupelo, Mississippi, becomes the top-ranked pledge in the Gators’ 2026 class.

Ad

McCoy, the No. 2 defender in the cycle, originally committed to LSU before narrowing his finalists to Florida, LSU, and Texas. He canceled a Texas visit after strengthening ties with coach Billy Napier and defensive end coach Mike Peterson.

McCoy has 140 tackles and 18.5 sacks in three seasons at Tupelo High. He’s Florida’s first five-star commit since D.J. Lagway and L.J. McCray in 2024, and the program’s highest-ranked defensive signee since CeCe Jefferson in 2015, according to ESPN.

Ad

Wide receiver Marquez Daniel also committed this week. Florida is aiming for back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes after finishing No. 10 nationally in 2025.

Also Read: Top 3-star recruits by Billy Napier’s Florida Gators that boosted their recruitment rankings ft. Kekua Aumua

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.