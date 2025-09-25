Billy Napier's hot seat "firestorm" continues as Urban Meyer maps out what can save Florida coach from getting fired

Former Ohio State and Florida coach and college football analyst Urban Meyer offered an interesting take on the situation of embattled Gators coach Billy Napier.

The three-time national champion shared his take on Napier's job situation on "The Triple Option" podcast with co-host and former Heisman trophy winner Mark Ingram II and Rob Stone on Wednesday.

He said Florida won't fire Napier until the 2025 season is over, due to the exorbitant buyout money the school will pay if it decides to remove him from his post.

"Billy Napier is caught in a firestorm. How’s it end?" Meyer said (Timestamp 25:46). "Again, I don’t see them making the change right now with $21 million (owed). And that’s going on pretty well-documented conversation with people throughout the country that there’s, once again, where does it go? Where you getting that money from? Because the money’s already distributed."

The former Gators head coach felt that the expectations for the SEC team are too heavy to bear and Napier is feeling it now.

Florida began the season at No. 15 in the preseason AP poll. The Gators climbed to No. 13 after opening the 2025 season impressively, winning 56-0 to LIU.

However, a string of disheartening losses to South Florida, LSU and Miami derailed the Gators' campaign and they are now 1-3 (0-1 in SEC).

Florida will have a one-week break before it plunges into action against Arch Manning and the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (3-1).

Urban Meyer reveals lofty expectations in his time with Florida

Three-time national champion coach Urban Meyer disclosed that when he signed with Florida in 2005, the fan base was expecting him to guide the team to the national championship.

Meyer, who guided the Gators to two BCS national championships in 2006 and 2008, claimed the current team couldn't afford many mistakes with the difficult schedule they have this season.

“It's let’s get to the SEC Championship Game, which by the way I picked Florida. The way they finished (2024), the quarterback talent they had, the players were fighting for their coach," Meyer said about the expectations for the Gators (Timestamp: 25:24).

"It’s not turned out, but it’s also if they started with Penn State‘s schedule right now everybody would be saying, ‘Man, Florida’s doing great.’ But they didn’t. They didn’t have that luxury, and it gets even worse,” he added.

Meyer, who retired from coaching the Gators in 2011 before returning a year later to handle Ohio State, concluded by emphasizing Florida's 20-22 record under Napier and is considered below the team's standards.

