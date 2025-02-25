"Birthday dinner w queen": Dillon Gabriel celebrates fiancée Zo Caswell's special day with heartfelt posts on IG

Dillon Gabriel made his fiancée, Zo Caswell’s birthday extra special with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. The Oregon Ducks quarterback shared a series of photos on Monday night to celebrate Caswell’s big day and wrote in the caption:

“Love you baby. Happy Birthday and cheers to more life more every ting. We smile, laugh, shed tears, and everything in between. But I’m glad I’m doing it all with you. Let’s keep this train rolling. You know I got you bb. For lyyffeeeee.”

One photo showed the couple sitting closely in a restaurant booth. Gabriel sported a white T-shirt with “SAINT SUNDAY” printed on it and an orange cap, while Caswell wore a black spaghetti strap top with her hair styled in a loose updo.

Another picture, posted to Gabriel’s Instagram story, captured their dinner setting, featuring a menu in front of Caswell. The quarterback added the caption:

“Birthday Dinner w Queen,” with three red heart emojis.

Screenshot, via Instagram/@dillongabriel

Gabriel and Caswell met in high school and have been together through his college football journey at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon. The couple announced their engagement in September.

Dillon Gabriel and Zo Caswell’s story began in middle school

Dillon Gabriel steered the Ducks into the College Football Playoff in 2024 and earned a spot as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Through it all, his biggest supporter has been his fiancée, Zo Caswell.

The couple’s story began in middle school, where they briefly dated before reconnecting in 11th grade. In an interview with KOIN 6 News, Caswell said:

“We met in the summer of 6th to 7th grade actually, because we were both new to this school. We had a little orientation class. We met gardening, funny enough. He kept coming closer and closer to me and I was like, 'Who’s this weird guy?'"

In the 2024 season, Gabriel guided the Ducks to a perfect regular season and a Big Ten championship. However, Oregon was dumped out of the CFP by eventual champions Ohio State in the quarterfinal. After the season ended, Gabriel declared for the draft.

Quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward often dominate discussions about the top draft pick, but Gabriel brings a skill set primed for NFL success.

According to Sports Illustrated, NFL big boards rank him between No. 6 and No. 8 among QB prospects for the 2025 NFL draft. Experts project him as a late second or third-round pick, though he could slip to Rounds 4 through 7—ideal timing for the Dallas Cowboys to snag a rookie signal-caller.

Dillon Gabriel boosted his draft stock with his Senior Bowl performance and aims to build on that momentum at the NFL scouting combine. The event starts Thursday, Feb. 27, in Indianapolis and wraps up Sunday, March 2, with quarterback drills set for Saturday, Mar. 1.

