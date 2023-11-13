Blake Corum injury update: What happened to Michigan RB during the game vs Penn State?

Blake Corum led No. 2 Michigan to an impressive win against No. 9 Penn State on Saturday in the absence of suspended coach Jim Harbaugh. The running back recorded 26 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns, ensuring a 24-15 win for the Wolverines over their divisional rival in a top-10 encounter.

However, Corum absorbed a hit on his nose during the game, which saw him bleeding profusely on his face. The running back was, however, not disturbed by the cut as he put out a scintillating performance against the Nittany Lions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Blake Corum injury update

Michigan fans have no reason to fear, as Blake Corum is perfectly all right. The running back did not leave the game despite the disturbing bleeding situation and will only have to take care of the cut on the nose as the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) prepare for the Week 12 game against Maryland (6-4, 3-4).

Corum appeared at the post-game press conference with a bloodied cut, which was noticeable on his face. The running back conveyed to reporters that Michigan's victory was dedicated to Jim Harbaugh, who had received a three-game suspension from the Big Ten on Friday.

“We're one. It made us stronger,” Corum said. “Obviously, we wanted Coach Harbaugh to be here, but we did it for him today. We've been going through a lot lately, but it's only brought us closer together.”

What happened to Blake Corum?

It was not evident how Corum sustained the cut on his nose during the game on Saturday. However, the running back was noticed bleeding profusely at the end of the matchup, and the extent was known when he appeared beside offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore in the post-game interview.

Corum appeared to have had a treatment on the cut on the sideline during a change of play, as he had tape on it. The facial injury did not affect the performance of Corum in the game, as he was arguably the best player in the game.

When will Blake Corum return?

Blake Corum won't miss any game following the hit he sustained against Penn State. The RB did not leave the game on Saturday and will have no reason to be sidelined for an upcoming contest in this crucial part of the college football season.

Corum remains a crucial part of the Michigan team as they aim to end the 2023 season on a high note. The Wolverines are seeking to retain the Big Ten championship and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season. Evidently, they can always count on Corum.