Blake Corum's GF Makiah Shipp shares a series of adorable couple photos with the Michigan RB on boyfriend’s day

Blake Corum has been around the corner for a while now. The Michigan running back has been dazzling the college football scene with his dynamic footwork. He also shines in the spotlight due to his romantic engagement with Makiah Shipp.

In a delightful nod to Boyfriends's Day, Shipp treated fans to charming snapshots of their relationship on Instagram. The adorable couple's photos resonated with fans and followers while clearly displaying an off-field dimension of the running back's life.

Photos Shared by Makiah Shipp on Boyfriend's Day

Who is Makiah Shipp, Blake Corum's Girlfriend?

Makiah Shipp was Born on Aug. 21, 2002, in Michigan. Apart from being romantically involved with Corum, she's an advocate for social justice and youth causes. Shipp has earned accolades from Detroit for her efforts in the legal field.

As a social justice advocate, Shipp helped empower young teens to overcome obstacles and pursue higher education when she was just 18 years old. Her commitment extends beyond the local sphere, as she has collaborated with NBC on a segment highlighting BIPOC Gen-Z voters. Ship graduated from Michigan in 2023, making her mark as a published author with the children's book "Makiah's Show and Tell."

Makiah Shipp and Blake Corum often share glimpses of their relationship on social media. Their journey began in early 2022, when they met at the University of Michigan.

Finding love in Michigan: Blake Corum's journey with the Wolverines

Blake Corum found his way to Makiah Shipp as he graced the field for the University of Michigan. His journey at Michigan began with a commitment in May 2019, as he chose the Wolverines over other prestigious colleges like Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. Since joining Michigan in the 2020 season, Corum has emerged as a key player.

He contributed significantly by rushing for 249 yards and scoring two touchdowns in his inaugural season, playing in all six games. As Blake Corum continues to evolve for the Wolverines, his presence is expected to be a defining factor in the team's success.