Blake Corum's Nickname: Why does Gus Johnson call Blake Corum 'Blake the Great'? 

Blake Corum has undoubtedly been one of the best running backs in college football over the last couple of years. He has caught the attention of many with his ability and rushing prowess in Michigan's potent running offense, establishing himself as one of the team’s key players.

The running back has been a highly rated prospect in the landscape in the last two seasons. He finished seventh in the Heisman voting in 2022 and has a good top-10 chance once again.

This giant stride on the gridiron has seen him get a new nickname "Blake the Great" from Gus Johnson. Let's examine how Johnson derived this name for the running back.

Why does Gus Johnson call Blake Corum 'Blake the Great?'

One thing Gus Johnson is well known for is creating spontaneous and distinctive monikers for players while on the field. The Fox Sports play caller has built the habit of assigning these special nicknames to players and using them whenever he's involved in their games.

Blake Corum appears to be the next player Gus Johnson is giving a special nickname in the world of college sports. "Blake the Great" is obviously a name that has risen from the running back's efforts on the gridiron. His impact in the backfield for Michigan cannot be overstated.

If anyone in college football deserves a nickname that appears like that of a warrior, Corum is obviously one of them. In the last three seasons, the Wolverines star has showcased a superb level of brilliance with his rushing yardage and number of touchdowns scored.

While "Blake the Great" remains a Gus Johnson nickname special and only being used by him, it’s undoubtedly a well-deserved one for the projected first-round pick.

Corum is not the only one with a special nickname from Johnson. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. got the name "Maserati Marv" earlier this season.

Blake Corum's draft projection

Following another brilliant season in Ann Arbor, Blake Corum is once projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The running back was expected to be drafted in the first round in 2023 but made a surprise decision by returning to college football.

Nonetheless, he has had another brilliant season with Michigan in his senior year and ranks very high on the draft board of many NFL teams. In college football, he has rushed for 3,486 yards and 51 touchdowns, showcasing his eliteness on the gridiron for the Wolverines.