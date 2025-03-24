"Blessed I got the opportunity to meet Shilo Sanders": High school star pens heartfelt note after meeting Coach Prime's son

Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders has declared for this year's NFL draft and will be making his professional transition alongside his quarterback brother Shedeur. The safety spent the last two seasons playing for the Colorado Buffaloes but is expected by many to go undrafted.

Amid his draft preparations, Shilo took the time to attend the Colorado Youth Football Invitational. The invitational brought the best football stars in the state together and was held from March 21 to 23 at the program's indoor training facility. During the event, Shilo met with several prospects.

One prospect went the extra mile to showcase his gratitude for Shilo Sanders. Roosevelt High School player Tyler Grim took to social media to share a heartfelt message for the Colorado safety. Grim is a prospect of the 2029 recruiting class and shared a message on X.

"Blessed I got the opportunity to meet @ShiloSanders today @ColoradoYFI Colorado Youth Football Invitational. @CUBuffsFootball @CUFBRecruit," Tyler Grim wrote.

Shilo recorded a total of 137 tackles, one sack, and one interception during his two-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. He missed a few games during the 2024 campaign due to an injury, which didn't help his draft stock. Sanders looks to be a late draft pick or an UDFA prospect.

Shilo was not invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine alongside his brother and three other teammates. He did attend the Big 12 Pro Day recently but decided not to participate in the workouts. The upcoming CU Football showcase on April 4 will be the last opportunity for him to show off his talents to the representatives from the various NFL teams.

What is Shilo Sanders' 40-time?

The Colorado safety has still not clocked his official 40-yard dash time because he was not invited to the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Shilo Sanders' decision to skip the Big 12 Pro Day left fans waiting in anticipation for his 40-time.

Coach Prime's son is likely to run the 40-yard dash during the upcoming CU Football showcase. Last month, he created a combine-like environment by partnering up with Zybek Sports for his 40-yard dash preparation. Despite claiming that he ran a personal best, Shilo is yet to provide proof of this claim.

Amid his own preparations, Shilo Sanders also questioned about his dad's 40-time. Coach Prime is said to have run the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds. But there is no publicly available video of his combine performance.

Despite this, Deion Sanders has made a bet with his son. He stated that if Shilo ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds or less, then he would get a brand-new car.

