Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Nix, was at the Senior Bowl for a unique reason. She took to Instagram to mark her presence and shared that she was there for some free sweet treats, apart from cheering for her husband.

The former Oregon quarterback is preparing for the NFL draft and took part in the Senior Bowl at the Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He was a part of the National Team that defeated the American Team in a closely fought game. For Izzy, it was her sweet tooth that brought her there.

“Here for the free Reese’s,” Izzy jokingly wrote in her Instagram story.

Snap shared by Izzy Nix from the Senior Bowl.

The photo also included her sisters, Abbie Smoke Horton and Millie Smoke. The three Smoke sisters smiled like children while holding the scarlet packet of their favorite sweet treat. Bo's performance and victory made the day even better.

The NFL draft is still more than a couple of months away and more than 100 draft prospects got a chance to showcase their talent to the NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl.

While former South Carolina Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler topped his Player of the Week award with the MVP of the Senior Bowl, Nix also managed to raise some eyebrows in admiration after contending for the Heisman in his final year at Oregon.

Bo Nix on the board as National Team triumphs at the 2024 Senior Bowl

Spencer Rattler gave the American Team an early lead, completing all four passes he attempted for 65 yards and a touchdown. Though the early lead was enough for the QB to lift the MVP title, it turned out to be insufficient for a win.

Bo Nix led the National Team on a touchdown drive of his own, a two-yard pass to the Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. It tied things up in the game and set the stage for a grand finish for his side.

The National Team won the game 16-7, with Nix being a standout performer for the side, just missing out on the MVP to the perfect Rattler.

