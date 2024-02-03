WATCH: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix shares serene view during CFB offseason in Alabama - “Perfect morning”

Bo Nix is having the time of his life with his wife, Izzy Nix, as the couple is garnering attention for their adorable snapshots on social media. Ready to turn a new page in his journey after declaring for the NFL draft, Nix is enjoying a much-deserved offseason.

The former Oregon QB is away on vacation with his wife at Orange Beach in Alabama. Izzy posted a beautiful clip of the morning sun and the serene view that the couple experienced. She captioned the story:

"perfect morning 💙"

The Heisman finalist lit up the 2023 college football season for the Oregon Ducks with 4,508 yards, 45 TDs and three interceptions. Dan Lanning and the Ducks will miss his services in the upcoming season.

Bo Nix's Oregon farewell was hard for Izzy Nix

The 23-year-old QB bid farewell to Oregon in an emotional Instagram video after a stellar season. The quarterback, now NFL-bound, expressed gratitude, simply stating:

"Thank you, Oregon."

Nix's emotional departure resonates not just with fans but also with his wife, Izzy Nix, who supported him throughout the 2023 season. Izzy shared the farewell video on her Instagram story, revealing the depth of her emotions:

"In tears🥺🥺🥺"

“Answered prayers, blessings, memories & friendships that I'll hold onto forever !!!!!!”

Screenshot via Instagram

