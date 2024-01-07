Bo Nix’s wife Izzy goes down memory lane to recall best moments from Fiesta Bowl - “last one, best one”

Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, took a nostalgic stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about the Fiesta Bowl game. She posted a heartfelt farewell Instagram post featuring a cinematic recap of the Oregon Ducks' final team meeting in the Pac-12, led by coach Dan Lanning. She captioned the post, "last one, best one."

Record-setting quarterback Bo Nix was seated in the front row, attentively absorbing Lanning's insights ahead of the Fiesta Bowl clash against the No. 18 Liberty Flames.

The Fiesta Bowl turned out to be a spectacular finale for Bo Nix's career at Oregon. Nix showed why he was a Heisman finalist by throwing for 363 yards and five touchdowns, leading the No. 8 Oregon Ducks to a 45-6 victory over Liberty.

Despite falling short of College Football Playoff contention, the Fiesta Bowl triumph marked a significant achievement and a fitting conclusion to Nix's impressive collegiate career, which started at Auburn. Reflecting on his performance, Nix said:

“I have played a lot of football, but every time I went out there it slowed down more and more. And by the end of it, I just had a really comfortable feeling. I think this year with what we were doing offensively, schematically, we were very efficient.”

Izzy got emotional ahead of Bo Nix's final game

Bo Nix practicing for his farewell match against the Liberty Flames was a bittersweet moment for the Ducks fans. Time waits for none, and it’s time for Nix to enter the big boys' league.

Before his last game, the Heisman finalist shared a hype video on social media that certainly stirred up some emotions for his wife. She took to the comments section to reflect on their time in Oregon.

Overcome with emotion, Izzy mentioned the significance of their dinners at Buffalo Wild Wings during their time in Oregon. Izzy chose to highlight the special place that holds cherished memories for the couple. She commented:

"Long live our BWW dinners together."

While Bo Nix narrowly missed claiming the Heisman this season, losing to Jayden Daniels, he had one of his best seasons and led the Oregon Ducks to the Pac-12 championship game.

