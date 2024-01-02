WATCH: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix and his family have adorable reaction to Oregon QB’s incredible TD

Bo Nix's family, including his wife Izzy Nix, reacted joyfully to the incredible touchdown pass from the Oregon Ducks quarterback to Tez Johnson. Nix, a Heisman Trophy finalist for 2023, brought his A-game to the Fiesta Bowl on Monday and led the No. 8-ranked Oregon to a dominant 45-6 victory over the previously unbeaten No. 23 Liberty Flames.

Izzy Nix, sharing the heartwarming moment on social media, reposted a video capturing the Nix family's reaction. Nix's father, Patrick, stood in awe, applauding his son's brilliance, while Krista Chapman, Bo Nix's mom, leaped with excitement, hands in the air.

Standing beside her husband's parents, Izzy Nix radiated pure joy as the Oregon signal-caller mesmerized the stadium with his incredible touchdown pass.

Nix and Johnson, who share a close bond, created a memorable story during the bowl season, with their on-field connection contributing significantly to the team's success.

Bo Nix and Tez Johnson star for Oregon in Fiesta Bowl win

Both Nix and Tez Johnson emerged as the stars in Oregon’s Fiesta Bowl win over Liberty. The 23-year-old quarterback completed 28 of 35 passes for 363 yards and a record-setting five touchdowns. He concluded the season with a 77.45% completion rate, surpassing the previous NCAA record set in 2020.

Much of Nix's stellar performance involved Tez Johnson, who hauled 11 receptions for 172 yards and a crucial touchdown. Nix and Johnson have now etched their names in Oregon’s history books.

Nix shattered multiple program records, surpassing milestones set during Marcus Mariota's Heisman Trophy season in 2014, while Johnson concluded the season with 86 receptions, breaking the program record.

Reflecting on Johnson's exceptional day, Nix expressed admiration and said:

"Tez had a Tez day. If you watch him every day, that dude goes out there, he gets open, he catches the ball, and he continues to do it over and over and over. I mean, I can't explain how awesome it was to get to play with him for a whole season."

The synergy between the quarterback and wide receiver proved instrumental in Oregon's offensive brilliance, amassing 584 yards and ranking as the third-highest in Ducks' bowl history.

With this triumph, the Ducks (12-2) secured their sixth 12-win season in program history, underscoring their upward trajectory in Coach Dan Lanning's second season.

