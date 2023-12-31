Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has had quite the college career to look back upon. After starting his journey as a freshman QB1 for Auburn Tigers, to becoming a key component for Oregon's offense after transferring ahead of the 2022 season, Nix has established himself and his capabilities as a quarterback.

This season, he has had the best record of his career compiling 4,145 passing yards along with 40 TD passes. Unfortunately, he could not lead his team to a Pac-12 championship, losing 34-31 to Washington and having to settle for playing against Liberty in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl instead of a playoff berth.

But ahead of the final game of the season, Nix's wife Izzy has taken to social media to share a wholesome snap of her enjoying the holiday festivities and vibes with her husband.

In a recent Instagram story she posted, we can see the couple posing infront of a large lit up Chirstmas tree as they spend some quality time together at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort in North Scottsdale.

Izzy accompanied the story with the caption:

"The sweetest bowl week!"

Credits: Izzy Nix's Instagram

It must be refreshing for Nix to have some laid-back time ahead of his team's bowl game. Being eligible for the 2024 NFL draft, he will also be looking forward to making the best preparations to transition into his professional journey.

Apart from having the best stats of his career this campaign, the quarterback also finished third in Heisman voting with 885 points and 51 first-place votes. Nix finished behind winner Jayden Daniels and runner-up Michael Penix Jr.

Is Bo Nix playing in the Fiesta Bowl?

After initially stating that he is unsure of his participation in the bowl game following the Pac-12 championship loss, Bo Nix announced that he will gear up for one last time and lead Oregon in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl game against the Liberty Flames.

When questioned about his reason for this, Nix stated that it was an opportunity to have one last hoorah with the team and finish what they started at the beginning of this season.

"It's really important. That's why I'm playing in the game. You get a full season and you're not promised games. So, to be able to play in a game like this with this magnitude, I'm gonna make the most of it."

Can the QB end his collegiate journey with a final glory run with the Ducks?

