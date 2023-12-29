With the Oregon Ducks heading to the BIG 10 next season, Head Coach Dan Lanning is making a splash in recruiting by landing multiple 5-star players in the Eugene duck pond. With Bo Nix’s departure, Oregon took care of its QB needs with transfers Dillion Gabriel and Dante Moore, so the focus of this recruitment cycle stayed on defense, offensive line, and wide receiver talent.

Oregon Football Dan Lanning's Top 5 2024 Recruits

#5 JacQawn McRoy OT

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

At 6-foot-8, JacQawn McRoy is a 365-pound offensive tackle who is already maxed out for his weight and his frame. He flashes good athleticism both at right and left tackle. He has good foot and body quickness for his size. McRoy tends to play high off the line of scrimmage, but his combination of size and athleticism will make him an excellent right tackle for left-handed transfer QB Dillion Gabriel.

#4 Brayden Platt LB

The number 1 recruit from the State of Washington, Brayden Platt, is the perfect fit for Dan Lanning’s defensive scheme at the linebacker level. At 6-foot-2 and 240 lbs, Platt can engage the run as well as quickly recognize the correct pass coverage. The Oregon defense is built with speed and strength. Platt brings this to the table as he competed in track and field, posting an 11.09 100-meter PR.

Expand Tweet

#3 Jeremiah McClellan WR

Dan Lanning sniped rival BIG 10 opponent Ohio State by securing wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan in recruiting. A 4-star recruit with excellent ball skills, McClellan can bring a lot to the table in a sizable Oregon wide receiver room. His 6-foot-1 frame can also help with run blocking if he can bulk up from 185 lbs. His speed is closer to average than elite, but this can be improved in the high octane Autzen environment.

#2 Elijah Rushing Edge

Even with the collapse of the PAC-12, Dan Lanning is keeping a lock on the West Coast 5-Stars. Lanning personally recruited Elijah Rushing, an Arizona native, away from the Arizona Wildcats. At 251 lbs and 6-foot-6, this edge rusher will have an immediate impact on the Oregon Ducks. This is due to Rushing’s versatility of being a hand-on-the-ground defender and a modern ears-pinned-back edge rusher.

Expand Tweet

#1 Aydin Breland DL

An immediate starter that reminds fans and, of course, Dan Lanning of the Georgia Bulldogs' dominant defensive line play, this 5-star Aydin Breland is the closest thing to a guarantee. Breland posted an impressive 10.5 tackles for a loss for his senior season at Mater Dei High School, making him one of the top recruits from California. At 6-foot-5 and 290lbs, he dominates the line of scrimmage with his burly motor.

Expand Tweet

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season

Poll : Are the Oregon Ducks winning the BIG 10 in 2024? Yes No 0 votes