Who replaced Dan Lanning at UGA? Revisiting Georgia football's coaching roster

Before joining Oregon, Dan Lanning was a member of the Georgia coaching staff. He was with the Bulldogs from 2018 to 2021, where he was an instrumental contributor in winning the 2021 National Championship. But who replaced the current Ducks head coach at Georgia?

We’re going to answer that question here. Aside from that, we’ll also look at the Bulldogs’ coaching staff and how they’ve changed since Lanning’s departure.

Who replaced Dan Lanning at UGA?

Dan Lanning was the former outside linebackers coach and defensive coordinator at Georgia. He held the OLB coaching position until 2021, the same year he was also given the DC role. The current two people holding those positions are as follows:

Co-DC: Will Muschamp

Co-DC: Glenn Schumann

OLB coach: Chidera Uzo-Diribe

The two defensive coordinators were named almost shortly after Lanning left for Oregon. Muschamp was the former head coach of the Florida Gators and the South Carolina Gamecocks. On the other hand, Schumann spent time at Alabama as a student assistant and later as a graduate assistant.

According to Online Athens, Muschamp was also a former teammate of Kirby Smart in the 90s, and both played safety. As for Schumann, he was a relatively tenured member of Smart’s coaching staff at Georgia after his stint with Alabama.

OLB coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe joined Georgia last year after a brief time as the D-Line coach for TCU (via GeorgiaDogs). He was also the former D-line coach for the SMU Mustangs, wherein he coached defensive lineman Elijah Chatman to an All-American Conference second-team berth in 2021.

The Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff at a glance

The current members of the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff are as follows, excluding the three already mentioned above:

Head coach: Kirby Smart

Offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks: Mike Bobo

Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers: Bryan McClendon

Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends: Todd Hartley

Defensive Backs Coach: Fran Brown

Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs: Dell McGee

Offensive Line Coach: Stacy Searels

Assistant Coach/Defensive Line: Tray Scott