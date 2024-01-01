2023 Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix will be playing quarterback for the Oregon Ducks against the Liberty Flames in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl on Monday. Nix led the Ducks to the final Pac-12 championship but was defeated by the Washington Huskies led by Michael Penix Jr.

The Huskies went on to the College Football Playoff, while the No. 8 Ducks will play the No. 18 Flames in the Fiesta Bowl. This is Nix’s fifth and final college football season and will be his fourth bowl game appearance.

Why is Bo Nix playing for Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl?

Nix, who has taken the nickname “Sco Nix” by Ducks fans, is projected to be drafted in the early rounds of the upcoming NFL draft, possibly even 15th overall. In this era of college football, it is common for NFL-caliber players to sit out bowl games if their team does not make the playoffs in order to avoid injury.

Bo Nix is going against the grain by playing in the Fiesta Bowl, and when asked about it, he told AZCentral:

“It wasn’t really a decision, to be honest…”

Nix has started the most games of any player in college football history, with 60 and soon to be 61. Perhaps for Nix, this is a no-brainer, as he truly is playing the game he loves in the format he has excelled in. Nix threw for over 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns this past season for Oregon.

Oregon Players Not Playing Bowl Game Today

Ty Thompson, QB

Ty Thompson entered the transfer portal and will not be the backup quarterback for the Ducks. A big factor in his departure was that Bo Nix decided to play in the Fiesta Bowl.

Thompson's opportunities were further limited after Oregon brought in Dillion Gabriel as its starting quarterback in 2024. The Ducks also snagged five-star recruit Donte Moore back after his rough true freshman season with UCLA.

Other Oregon Players who will not be playing and entered the transfer portal:

Tevita Pome’e, DL, Von Reames WR, Trikweze Bridges S, Bryan Addison DB, Josh Delgado WR, Kris Hutton WR, Ashton Cozart WR, Daymond David S, Dante Dowdell RB.

