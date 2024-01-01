“Will never stop praising Jesus”: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix expresses gratitude for “bonus year” in Oregon

Bo Nix has been an elite quarterback for the Oregon Ducks for the last two seasons. He also became a Heisman finalist for 2023 while guiding his team to the Pac-12 championship game. And the star quarterback will have his last hurrah with the team when the Ducks take the field in the Fiesta Bowl on Monday.

Izzy Nix, Nix's wife, took to social media hours before the game against Liberty to share a picture with her NFL-bound husband. She also expressed thanks for receiving a "bonus year" with the Ducks. Izzy stated that she would never stop praising Jesus for 2023.

“Will never stop praising Jesus for 2023- an unexpected yet unbelievable bonus year in Oregon that we will cherish forever,” Izzy wrote in her Instagram story.

Credit: Izzy Nix IG

Normally, a college football player has five years of eligibility to play four seasons of the sport. But in 2020, the NCAA permitted players to extend their eligibility for one more year due to COVID-19. Thus, Bo Nix, who would have been NFL-bound at the end of last season, got an additional year to play for the Ducks before taking the step up.

The Ducks would be thankful for that, as the quarterback had arguably the best season of his college football career in the ‘bonus year’ that Izzy talked about.

Bo Nix made the most out of his additional eligibility year

Bo Nix made the most of the additional year of eligibility he got with the Ducks. The star quarterback led his team on a brilliant run that saw them finish second on the Pac-12 table at the end of the 2023 regular season and make it to the conference championship game against the undefeated Washington Huskies.

2023 Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Washington: Las Vegas, Nevada, December 01: Dominique Hampton #7 of the Washington Huskies forces Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks out of bounds during the third quarter during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 1, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) )

Nix threw 4,145 passing yards this season and scored 40 passing touchdowns. And the opposing defense could intercept just three of his 435 passing attempts. And it was his best season, based on the stats he put up.

Moreover, the Ducks lost just one game the whole regular season, and the defeat came against the Huskies, who then also overcame them in the Pac-12 championship game by a slim margin of three points.

Nix will suit up for one final time for Oregon on Monday in the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames, who are also unbeaten so far. Can he earn some silverware for the program before bidding farewell to college football?

