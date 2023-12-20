WATCH: $1,500,000 NIL-valued Bo Nix's GF Izzy Nix shares a recap of the QB's Heisman ceremony trip to NYC

Bo Nix, the Oregon quarterback, is enjoying the time of his life, and his NIL value is $1.5 million, per On3. His girlfriend, Izzy Nix, shared an Instagram story with a throwback to Nix's journey to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

The video starts with the 23-year-old getting on the plane to New York City and getting some dancing moves on. Then comes the welcome board at the venue, mentioning,

"Welcome to the 2023 Heisman Weekend"

Following that, Izzy shares photos of skyscrapers in New York City, and with the holiday season in full flow, the city had a festive look. Bo Nix is seen wandering about Times Square, absorbed in the colorful ambiance of midtown Manhattan.

The Heisman finalist participated in various events, including a promotional gathering at Raising Cane’s in Times Square and a visit to Edge New York and the observation deck at Hudson Yards.

Nix is then seen interviewing with reporters with Heisman preparations in full swing. Come dinner time, the dessert plate of Bo Nix, although full of calories, just looks too delicious to ignore. Nix then poses for the cameras, with a background picture captioned,

"Welcome to the finals."

Izzy then captures Bo Nix from the sides as he poses with other Heisman finalists at the Lincoln Center: Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels, and Marvin Harrison Jr.

During the ceremony, when Nix was seated with the finalists, Izzy Nix captured him from a cheeky angle from the sides. The last part of Izzy's story had Nix posing with the William Campbell trophy.

Describing his trip and time in New York, Nix said:

“It’s been the trip of a lifetime, I feel like. I really want to, at the end of the day, just enjoy every part of it, enjoy every moment that I get."

Nix had come to New York after a long time. He was a kid back when his grandparents took him for a visit to the old Yankee stadium.

New York was a trip to remember for Bo Nix

After the Heisman award ceremony was over, Izzy Smoke and Bo Nix rushed to the Rockefeller Center to catch the festive vibes of New York. Izzy even posted a selfie on her Instagram story with Nix in a grey suit. She captioned the post:

"sprinted to see the Christmas tree"

Nix finished third for the Heisman trophy and received 51 votes for first place, 205 votes for second, and 322 votes for the third spot. Describing his experience, Nix said:

“I woke up excited, not necessarily nervous. I know it’s out of my control. It’s a privilege to be here. It’s an honor to be in New York with these guys. I’m proud to be up here.”

Even though he didn't win the Heisman, it was a dream come true season for Bo Nix who gave his heart out for the Oregon Ducks in 2023.

