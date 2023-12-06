It has been quite the week for Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, who was named a Heisman Trophy finalist alongside three other college football players after a sensational season in the colors of the Ducks.

He was statistically one of the best quarterbacks in college football and is also being recognized in other avenues for his phenomenal season.

On Monday, during the 65th Annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner, Bo Nix was announced as the 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy winner.

The award is given to the football player with the best combination of outstanding performances on the field, leadership, and academic performance. The last Oregon player to receive the award was Justin Herbert in 2019.

During his acceptance, Nix was ecstatic and grateful for the support.

"I have always loved football and playing it has brought many opportunities in the community and in the classroom,” Nix said. “I appreciate that this honor recognizes the full range of work that we do outside of the football field, and this wouldn't be possible without all of my support that I’ve received."

His wife, Izzy Smoke, celebrated him by reposting the picture of her husband accepting the award on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Beyond proud @bonix10."

Izzy Smoke at the head of the Bo Nix cheerleading train

Izzy Smoke has become a staple at Oregon games, cheering on her husband and regularly congratulating him for his numerous achievements on her social media platforms.

The pair got married in July 2022, while still students at Auburn, before Nix entered the transfer portal and transferred to Oregon.

The incredible season defining Bo Nix

Bo Nix has had a genuinely mind-blowing year for the Oregon Ducks throwing for 4,145 yards, resulting in 40 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions on a frankly mind-boggling 77.24% completion.

Against Arizona State and California, Nix had six touchdown performances that defined his Heisman contention in November and made him one of the favorites alongside the LSU Tigers' quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

Earlier this week, Nix was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, beating out competition from fellow Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr.

His season is mirroring that of former Oregon QB Marcus Mariota who swept the offensive awards, which culminated in him winning the Heisman in 2014.

Despite losing the Pac-12 championship game to the Washington Huskies and another Heisman contender, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix had a season for the books.