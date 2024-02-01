WATCH: Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Nix, gives fans sneak peek into a day in her life ft. Auburn basketball 

Izzy Nix is known for her vocal support for Bo Nix and the teams he has played for. She recently shared a 30-second video on Instagram showcasing all her activities in her daily log.

Here is the video shared by the former Oregon Ducks quarterback's wife.

The video starts with Izzy Nix fixing herself a drink and chatting with her husband (if he is not home). This is followed by an intense yoga session, a shower and going out for a bite. Izzy Nix spends her entire day working on her projects. She only stops to eat and follows that with an Auburn basketball game. The video ends with the 25-year-old playing with her furry friend.

Izzy Nix is a regular at Oregon football games, even though her basketball loyalties still lie in Auburn. Backed by her support and the team, Bo Nix was nominated for the Heisman Trophy in the 2023 season. Now that he will be playing the NFL, Izzy Nix's Sundays will surely get a lot busier.

Bo Nix draft stock before the 2024 NFL draft

Bo Nix led the Oregon Ducks to an 11-1 overall record in the regular season and made it to the Pac-12 championship game. The team suffered their second defeat of the season in the conference title game and finished second best. Both those defeats came against the eventual national runners-up, the Washington Huskies. Nix narrowly missed the Heisman Trophy but led the Ducks to a Fiesta Bowl win against Liberty.

Such performances are bound to raise his draft stock. The QB is a likely first-round pick in a draft. He will be among elite QBs like the 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams and the 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

