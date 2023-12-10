Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers is the winner of the 2023 Heisman trophy. He had a great season with the Tigers even though he couldn't get them any silverware this year. But the real highlight came on Heisman night when the senior QB predicted winning the coveted college football award.

Daniels sported a custom-made suit that was eye-catching to say the least. Inside the jacket, he had a message, which can be interpreted as a prediction of him winning the 2023 Heisman.

Here's the viral picture of Heisman winner Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers predicting his win through his custom suit.

The gray suit’s jacket had Daniels’ picture engraved on it, and the QB was hitting the Heisman pose in the engraving. The LSU QB led his team to a 9-3 overall record with some incredible stats.

He threw 3,812 passing yards and scored 40 passing touchdowns. He also protected the ball well, throwing just four picks all season. But his real work, according to former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III, was on the ground, raking up 1,134 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

While Jayden Daniels predicted his Heisman win with his suit, Michael Penix Jr. won hearts with a gesture for teammates and coaches using the same medium.

An incredible gesture from Michael Penix Jr. amid Jayden Daniels’ Heisman win

Jayden Daniels hogged the limelight by becoming the Heisman winner on Saturday.

However, Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies chose to share the limelight of being a finalist for the coveted award with his coaches and teammates. Penix Jr., who led the 2023 season in passing yards, wore a special suit that had the names of his teammates and coaches engraved on the inside of his jacket.

The Huskies QB finished second on the ballot, behind Daniels. The finalists list was completed by the Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix and the Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who finished third and fourth respectively.