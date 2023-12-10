Michael Penix Jr. had a phenomenal season with the Washington Huskies in 2023. And the year culminated with him standing one step away from winning the Heisman Trophy. But he couldn't have done it alone, and the star QB showcased it with his attire for the Heisman ceremony.

A photo has surfaced online of the Heisman finalist rocking a purple custom-made suit for the big day. And that suit had a hidden message for all the onlookers and fans. So, what message does the Huskies QB want to convey during the Heisman ceremony?

Here is the photo of the 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr. in his custom-made purple suit and the hidden message behind it.

The suit contains the names of Penix’s teammates and coaches in the Huskies football program. He couldn't have achieved what he did this season without them. And together, they guided the team to the college football playoffs with a shot at the national championship title.

While Penix Jr. was the star of the show, he acknowledged the support he got from his teammates and coaches- an incredible gesture.

The Huskies QB is up against Bo Nix from the Oregon Ducks, Jayden Daniels from the LSU Tigers, and Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Ohio State Buckeyes representing the only non-quarterbacks on the list. How did Penix Jr. fare in the 2023 season to warrant a nomination for the most coveted award in the college football world?

Michael Penix Jr.: The only undefeated player in the Heisman finalists list

Michael Penix Jr. guided the Huskies to an incredible 12-0 record in the regular season. Moreover, he is the only undefeated player on the 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists list. And he led his team to a Pac-12 championship title, beating fellow finalist Bo Nix and his Oregon Ducks to lift the conference title.

Penix Jr. put up some incredible numbers to back his claim to be the best college football player for the 2023 season. He threw 4,218 passing yards, the highest among the nominees. His incredible plays caused 33 passing touchdowns and he threw nine interceptions in the season.

The Huskies made it to the College football playoffs as the No. 2 ranked team in the country behind the Michigan Wolverines. Can their QB take home the Heisman on Saturday?