Former Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is leaving Oregon as a hero after completing a mesmerizing season (12-2, 8-1 Pac-12). A 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist after registering 4,509 yards and 40 touchdowns, Nix did everything required of a star signal-caller.

After declaring for the NFL and winning the Fiesta Bowl against the No. 18 Liberty Flames in his last collegiate matchup, Nix took to Instagram on Saturday, posting a three-minute video paying tribute to Oregon. Leaving the caption plain and simple, Nix wrote:

"Thank you, Oregon."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Bo's wife, Izzy Nix, who has been a massive part of his 2023 season, supporting him throughout, posted the video on her story and captioned it:

"In tears🥺🥺🥺"

"Answered prayers, blessings, memories & friendships that I'll hold onto forever !!!!!!"

Screenshot via Instagram

Izzy Nix has been on the QB's side even before the Oregon Ducks, back when Bo used to ply his trade with the Auburn Tigers.

Also read: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy goes down memory lane to recall best moments from Fiesta Bowl - “last one, best one”

Izzy Nix couldn't thank Jesus enough for Bo Nix's bonus year

Before Bo Nix was gearing up for his final game with the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl, his wife, Izzy Nix, took a moment on social media to express gratitude for the unexpected "bonus year" in Eugene.

In an Instagram story shared hours before the game against Liberty, Izzy posted a picture with her NFL-bound husband and thanked Jesus for the extraordinary 2023 season.

"Will never stop praising Jesus for 2023 - an unexpected yet unbelievable bonus year in Oregon that we will cherish forever," Izzy wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram

Her appreciation was for the additional season granted by the NCAA in 2020 due to COVID-19. While a college football player typically has five years of eligibility, the special provision allowed the talented quarterback to extend his college career by one more year.

This extension proved to be a blessing for the Ducks, as Nix delivered arguably the best season of his college football career during this bonus year.

Also read: Bo Nix's wife Izzy Smoke quotes Bible recollecting glorious Oregon moments as Ducks enter Pac-12 championship game