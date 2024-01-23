Bo Nix's wife Izzy Nix shares glimpses of her dreamy date at Fairhope Pier with former Oregon QB on IG

Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Nix, took to Instagram to share snippets of her dreamy date with the former Oregon quarterback. The couple roamed around at the Fairhope Pier in Nix’s native Alabama.

Nix is preparing for the 2024 NFL draft after a stellar career in college football. He is expected to get on the first day in Detroit a few months from now. But before the preparations for the combine and the draft take over in some time, Nix decided to travel to Fairhope for a date with his wife.

Here are the snippets shared by Izzy Nix.

“Sunday in Fairhope,” she wrote.

Along with the video, Izzy also shared a snap with her husband.

Screenshot from Instagram

Recently, Izzy reacted to her husband’s tribute to his victorious college football career. She shared Nix’s video post, saying it brought her to tears.

“Answered prayers, blessings, memories & friendships that I’ll hold onto forever,” Izzy wrote while sharing the post.

The couple met at Auburn University, where Nix played for the Tigers and Izzy was a cheerleader.

Bo Nix’s NFL draft projection

Bo Nix will now be headed to the 2024 NFL draft. This year, the draft is stacked with quarterbacks, with around 10 big-ticket names who will definitely dominate the first two rounds. Despite such tall odds, he might go off the board in the first round or early second round.

Bo Nix led the Oregon Ducks to the Pac-12 championship game with an 11-1 record. Their only regular season loss came against the national runners-up, the Washington Huskies, who also defeated them in the conference championship game. But the quarterback’s performance earned him a Heisman nomination for the year and the Fiesta Bowl trophy.

