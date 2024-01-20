Former Oregon athlete Bo Nix had an amazing 2023 season. Even though the Ducks (12-2, 8-1 Pac-12) failed to qualify for the College Football Playoffs, Nix did everything that is expected of a star quarterback.

From showing up to games and cheering from the stand to traveling with him to New York for the Heisman ceremony, the $1.8 million NIL-valued QB's wife, Izzy Nix, has been a pillar of strength.

Izzy shared a story on Instagram, calling for help while showing playing calls on the whiteboard. She captioned the story,

"He's making me learn defenses..help," she wrote in the story.

The 23-year-old was runner-up to Jayden Danield of the LSU Tigers, who earned the Heisman Trophy ahead of Nix and Washington Huskies' standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Nix's season ended with a win over the No. 18 Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl and with that, he waved goodbye to his college football career, declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

Does Bo Nix to New Orlean Saints make sense?

The buzz around Bo Nix potentially joining the New Orleans Saints in the 2024 NFL Draft raises eyebrows. With the Saints having the 14th overall first-round pick, NFL draft insider Daniel Jeremiah praised the Oregon Ducks quarterback's five-year starter experience.

As per NFL.com, Jeremiah envisions Nix as a plug-and-play option for the Saints, expressing skepticism about Derek Carr being their long-term answer.

Nix’s move seems puzzling for the Saints, with head coach Dennis Allen's hot seat adding pressure for making a move for a non-starter. With Derek Carr set as their QB for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, prioritizing a player unlikely to hit the field raises concerns.

Moreover, the Saints roster is riddled with weaknesses, requiring attention to offensive tackle and pass rush. The trench play in 2023 fell short, demanding improvements in crucial areas. Also, Bo Nix will be trailing behind Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels as top QB prospects in this draft.

