Izzy Nix recently watched as her husband, Bo Nix, ended his college football career by leading the Oregon Ducks to a 45-6 blowout win over the Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. The quarterback's current NIL value is $1.8 million, per On3.

Nix had an excellent game and went 28-of-35 for 363 yards resulting in 5 touchdowns to finish his Oregon career on a high.

Izzy Nix, also known as Izzy Smoke, recently recapped the whole trip to Glendale, Arizona, showcasing the couple's activities before the clash at the State Farm Stadium on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"NY6 BOWL RECAP"

Izzy Smoke shares adorable moment from Fiesta Bowl

Izzy Smoke recently shared an adorable moment from the Fiesta Bowl when Bo Nix threw a touchdown pass to his adoptive brother, Tez Johnson who also had an incredible night with 11 receptions for 172 yards.

The video showed Nix's father, Patrick and his mother, Krista Chapman, reacting with glee at the beautiful moment between their sons during the quarterback's final college football game.

What does the future hold for Bo Nix?

Bo Nix exhausted his years of college football eligibility that allowed him to amass the most ever starts for a quarterback (61) and single-season completion percentage (77.45%).

He has been linked with a move to the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL draft by ESPN amid a talented quarterback class that could include Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus linked Nix to the Broncos, with veteran QB Russell Wilson reportedly on his way out of the franchise.

“With Russell Wilson now on the bench and on his way out of Denver, the Broncos need a new quarterback,” Sikkema said. “The problem is, I can’t in all good conscience put Caleb Williams or Drake Maye here knowing how much it would take to move up that high in the draft."

“If they stay in the middle of the first round, where they are projected to pick, Nix would be an ideal option. Nix has legit NFL arm strength in both distance and velocity, as well as added mobility with his legs. He’s also the most experienced college quarterback of all time with 60 games as a starter. He and Sean Payton could work well together.”

After putting together a strong end to a storied college football career, a high pick in a talented QB class could be the perfect ending for Bo Nix.