Oregon quarterback Bo Nix broke the record for most starts by an NCAA quarterback when he started game No. 54 of his college career alongside his adoptive brother, Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson, against Washington State. Oregon won 38-24 on Saturday to improve its season record to 6-1 (3-1 Pac-12).

Bo Nix threw for 293 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for another one to put the demoralizing 36-33 loss against the Washington Huskies from last weekend in the rearview mirror.

Izzy Smoke, Nix's wife, shared a picture on her Instagram stories after the game of herself, the quarterback and his adoptive brother, wide receiver Tez Johnson, with the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"LOVE THEM."

Image via Instagram

Bo Nix and Tez Johnson's story

Quarterback and wide receiver in the same program at the same time sounds like a Disney story, but that's the story of Bo Nix and Tez Johnson.

Nix's family adopted Johnson when he was 15, and now they play college football together.

Tez Johnson and Bo Nix played for Pinson Valley High School, where their father, Patrick Nix, was the head coach. With Nix as quarterback, Johnson had 106 catches for 1,457 yards, resulting in 10 touchdowns.

Johnson joined Troy State in 2020, two years after Nix committed to Auburn.

In 2020, Johnson was an All-Sun Belt third-team as a freshman, and then he entered the transfer portal in 2022 and moved to Oregon, where he joined his brother.

Nix told the Pac-12 Network about how Tez Johnson has been an Oregon Ducks fan for a long time, making his transfer to the program a significant moment for the family.

"(The) first day he moved into our house, he was wearing an Oregon sweatshirt," Nix said. "And then the next thing you know, we're playing football together at Oregon after neither one of us went there out of (high school)."

So complete is Tez Johnson, aka the 'Tezmanian Devil's' devotion to Oregon that he opted not to attend a game where his brother, Bo Nix, then at Auburn, was playing against Oregon.

Earlier in the season, in an interview with Ashley Adamson of the Pac-12 Network with the brothers, Tez Johnson summarized his feelings about joining the Ducks and being able to play alongside his brother.

"It was a dream come true," Johnson said. "I always pictured it this way. So, it was just so real just being able to play in this stadium."

During Johnson's Oregon debut against Texas Tech, Nix's first completion was to his brother for a 41-yard touchdown; their story had come full circle.