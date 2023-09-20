Why did Bo Nix transfer out of Auburn? Revisiting QB's 3-year stint at Auburn

In December 2021, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced on social media that he had entered the transfer portal and was transferring to the Oregon Ducks, where he would team up with new coach Dan Lanning.

Bo Nix is the son of former Auburn Tigers quarterback Patrick Nix, and he opted to join the Tigers in 2019 as a five-star recruit and the No. 1 quarterback prospect in his class.

Bo Nix was immediately a starter as a true freshman, and he had an impressive year with the Tigers going 9-4. He led them to an Iron Bowl win over Alabama, which resulted in him being named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

But why did he leave the Tigers after such an impressive start?

Bo Nix struggled at Auburn after his first season

Although his first season was promising, Bo Nix and the team struggled badly during the next two seasons, resulting in coach Gus Malzahn getting fired.

The key reason why Nix left Auburn was the departure of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham for Florida State, which saw a dive in Nix's form.

Nix addressed his transfer from Auburn last year, saying:

“Being a graduate transfer really set my career up for success. And I was able to choose a place like Oregon and go and be a fit to them and be that extra piece that they were needing for their puzzle. Being a quarterback, not only at Auburn but at Oregon, is a valuable thing.”

ESPN sports analyst Paul Finebaum explained why it was for the best that Nix transferred.

Finebaum said:

“I think it’s in his best interest for this reason. And even though the season mostly went well until he got hurt, you know, and everyone close to that program knows the difficulty that he was encountering. There were people on that staff who wondered how long he would be able to exist.”

Finebaum further explained the problems that Nix was facing at Auburn. He said:

“I think he has an opportunity to have a really big year somewhere, under the right coach. Now who is the right coach? Certainly someone who can mirror his game. That was really his problem this year, he was playing in a system that really didn’t suit him.

"I would be very interested in him for a one-year proposition. I think the right coach could be very successful.”

Since Nix's move to Oregon, his stocks have risen exponentially, and he is even considered one of the front-runners for the Heisman alongside USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.