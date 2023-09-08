Why did Bo Nix leave Auburn? Star QB opens up on embracing authenticity at Oregon after leaving Auburn

Bo Nix started his college football career at Auburn in 2019. In his freshman year with the Tigers, Nix was named the starting quarterback, replacing Jarrett Stidham, who had gone to the NFL. His debut for Auburn was against his future team, Oregon Ducks.

The quarterback performed exceptionally in his three seasons with the program. He threw for 7,251 yards and 39 touchdowns during his time, but it didn't appear enough to take the program anywhere. He needed a new environment where his team could contend for championships and ease the pressure on himself.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Oregon offered the opportunity to become himself

Without a doubt, Bo committed to Auburn as a result of his family's legacy at the university. His father, Patrick Nix, played four seasons in the program and was the starting quarterback from 1994 to 1995. Bo says his exit from Auburn to Oregon has given him an identity of his own.

“This school has changed my life,” Nix said. “This school just gave me an opportunity to be myself again and get out of the spotlight of, ‘you’re playing because your dad played here,’ or ‘you are only doing it because you are an Auburn fan’ or this and that. But now I can just go do it because I love playing quarterback.”

Nix performed excellently in his first season for the Ducks in 2022. The quarterback threw for 3,594 yards and 29 touchdowns in 13 games. This has presented him as one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy this season.

Expand Tweet

Bo Nix hopes for a prosperous season in 2023

Oregon ended the 2022 season with a 10-3 record. Despite the impressive outing in Dan Lanning's first season at the program, the Ducks fell short of the Pac-12 Championship game. Bo is hoping things turn out differently this season. He said,

“I love being around a group of guys, and love leading a group out there with a common mission to win. We were fortunate enough to do a lot of that last season but we came up short at some other times. So now, another reason you came back is to have another try at it, and learn from what you did right, learn from what you did wrong, and go out and fix it.”

Bo Nix will lead the Ducks' offense again in the university's last season in the Pac-12. He hopes to leave an indelible mark on the program, leading them to the Pac-12 Championship in what could also be his final season in college football.