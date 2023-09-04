"Always pictured it this way": Bo Nix and Tez Johnson share their unbelievable journey to Oregon

Oregon's dynamic duo of Bo Nix and Tez Johnson got together in a postgame interview sparkled with excitement. The celebration encompassed their jaw-dropping 81-7 victory over Portland State on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Dreams to Ducks: Bo Nix and Tez Johnson's inspiring journeys

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Oregon's Bo Nix

Bo Nix and Tez Johnson sat down with the Pac-12 Network's Ashley Adamson, Nigel Burton and Nick Aliotti to discuss their dream-come-true journey.

"It was a dream come true," Johnson said. "I always pictured it this way. So, it was just so real just being able to play in this stadium."

Nix and Johnson share a remarkable bond that traces back to their high school days. Johnson was adopted by Nix's family at 15 years of age.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, their journey has taken unexpected twists with Nix and Johnson landing together in Oregon.

Tez Johnson's unbelievable fandom of Oregon

Bo Nix quarterbacked the Auburn Tigers and faced the Oregon Ducks in his firt college game, a 27-21 win in 2019.

Nix is the son of former Auburn star quarterback Patrick Nix. The two played for their father at Pinson Valley High School in Alabama and then stayed home to play college football in the state.

Nix, Alabama's Mr. Football in 2018, played four seasons at Auburn, beginning in 2019, when he was the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year. Johnson went to Troy State starting in 2020, where was an All-Sun Belt third-team member as a freshman in 2021 and honorable mention as a sophomore last season.

Saturday was the first time the two played together in a college game and the first time the two played together since high school in 2018.

Nix was 23-for-287 for 287 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's rout. Johnson caught three balls for 41 yards. Nix's first completion went to Johnson.

"(The) first day he moved into our house, he was wearing an Oregon sweatshirt," Nix said. "And then the next thing you know, we're playing football together at Oregon after neither one of us went there out of (high school)."

Expand Tweet

Affectionately dubbed as the "Tasmanian Devil," Johnson has faced his set of challenges with a small, 5-foot-10 stature but is known for his explosive speed and natural talent.