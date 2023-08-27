Bo Nix's brother, Tez Johnson, Oregon's newest wide receiver wonder, stands 5 feet 10 inches tall. Despite not fitting the mold of a normal college football wide receiver, glimpses of his speed and tenacity have Oregon fans excited.

After seeing LaMichael James' performance for the Ducks against Tennessee Vols in a 48-13 victory way back in 2010, an eight-year-old Johnson fell in love with Oregon football.

He was adopted by Bo Nix's family when he was 15 years old. His support for the Ducks has remained steadfast, even in an Auburn-centric environment.

In a seven-second soundbite during Oregon Football Media Day, Johnson said:

“I’m Tez Johnson. I’m a little guy that dreams big, and I’m here. I’m finally home”

These statements not only encapsulate the core of his personality but also describe his extraordinary journey into the world of college football.

Tez's devotion to the Ducks was so deep that he skipped the Auburn vs Oregon game during his brother and then-Auburn QB, Bo Nix's freshman year.

Instead, he stayed at home and watched it on TV, rootii for Oregon to win. His devotion to the Oregon Ducks got greater over time.

Tez, dubbed the "Tezmanian Devil" has sparked interest among fans and players alike, with Oregon defensive back Bryan Addison complimenting him for his explosive, quick, and natural skill.

Johnson's ability was on display during the spring game when he converted a straightforward reception into a breathtaking 63-yard touchdown.

Johnson was ecstatic at the prospect of receiving his first touchdown pass from Bo Nix.

His transformation from an eight-year-old Ducks fan to Oregon's newest wide receiver has many fans rooting for him. All eyes will be on Tez Johnson, who has finally found his football home in Oregon, as the 2023 season begins.

Where does Bo Nix's brother, Tez Johnson, play?

Tez Johnson is a former Troy player who transferred to Oregon

Tez has found a home on the University of Oregon football team as a wide receiver. Despite his small frame (5 feet 10 inches), Johnson's enthusiasm, determination, and blossoming talent have catapulted him into the limelight as a future Ducks star.

Who is Bo Nix related to?

Bo Nix, the primary quarterback at Auburn before Tez arrived at Oregon, is the son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix.