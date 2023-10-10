Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix reacts to HC Dan Lanning’s wholesome family picture

Bo Nix and Dan Lanning are proving to be a perfect partnership for the Oregon Ducks. Nix has taken in the Lanning system as a Duck to water. And that is showing in the team's performance on the field. They have started the season well as a top-10 team in the country.

But the relationship between the quarterback and his head coach goes beyond football. That was demonstrated by Nix's wife, Izzy, on social media. She reacted to Lanning's wholesome family picture on Instagram.

So here is Dan Lanning with his family in one frame and Izzy Smoke Nix's reaction to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Wife of Bo Nix loves Dan Lanning's family portrait

Dan Lanning's wife, Sauphia Lanning, shared a family picture on Instagram. In it, the Oregon Ducks head coach is standing under a tree with his wife, surrounded by the couple's three sons. What a cute testament to the love they share as a family.

"Family| A sneak peek of @colleenamelia's incredible work|" Sauphia wrote in the caption.

Numerous fans reacted to the cute photo, but the reaction that stood out came from Izzy Smoke Nix, wife of the Ducks quarterback Bo Nix. She didn't use words to express her feelings but still conveyed her love through the hearts she left in the comments section.

Credit: Sauphia Lanning Instagram

Bo Nix and Dan Lanning share a working relationship.

The Duck on a Roll under Dan Lanning

Whatever Dan Lanning is doing on the training ground with the Ducks is working. The team has flown off the blocks this season and is ranked in the top 10 teams in the college football world. A big reason for the success has been their quarterback, Nix.

Nix led his team to five straight victories this season, and it doesn't look like he wants to stop. He has thrown 1,459 passing yards this season with 15 passing touchdowns. That's an average of three passing touchdowns for every game. And in the same period, he has turned the ball over just once. Even Coach Prime Deion Sanders is impressed despite him being a direct conference rival.

The Oregon fans would want Lanning and Nix to continue their good work when the Ducks face Washington this weekend. Will they be able to continue their winning run?