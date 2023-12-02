Bo Nix's wife Izzy Smoke sets gameday mood with an X-Mas tree snap in Las Vegas ahead of Pac-12 championship game

The Pac-12 championship game is here and Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Smoke Nix, has set her gameday mood. She took to social media and uploaded a picture with a Christmas tree in Las Vegas. The post came ahead of the Oregon Ducks clash with the Washington Huskies in Week 14 in the city.

The Ducks take on the Huskies in an all-important Pac-12 championship game on Friday. Both the teams come into the game with near-perfect records and are looking at a place in the college football playoffs, getting one step closer in their quest to the national championship title.

Here is what the Oregon Ducks QB's wife posted to depict her gameday mood in Las Vegas ahead of the Pac-12 championship game:

Credit Izzy Nix IG

“Gameday mood,” Izzy wrote with the Instagram story.

In the photograph, Izzy can be seen posing in front of a giant Christmas tree, keeping in mind the holiday spirit. The photograph was taken on the famous Las Vegas Strip, in the city holding the Pac-12 championship game this year.

Izzy Smoke Nix has been an ardent supporter of her husband Bo Nix on and off social media. She is a regular at Oregon games, cheering the team from the sidelines. She often posts reactions on her husband’s performances, like quoting from the Bible to recollect the entire season at the end of Week 13.

Bo Nix has been a standout performer for Oregon this season. He has brought the team to the Pac-12 championship game with a stellar record. Can he get the Ducks over the line against the only team that beat them in the regular season?

Can Bo Nix step up again for Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game?

Bo Nix has put up great numbers throughout the regular season. He has thrown a staggering 3,906 passing yards this season with 37 passing touchdowns. He has also taken great care of the ball, giving away an interception just twice in that entire period.

Although his performance has surely been quite stellar, the player needs to be fully prepared to perform well at this stage. Can he do it again in the Pac-12 championship game? Fans certainly hope so!

The Washington Huskies pipped the Ducks 36-33 in a close encounter earlier in the season. The Week 14 clash is also a close one with a 20-17 scoreline in the favor of the Huskies in the third quarter.

Fans now hope for Nix to get his team to come from behind and enhance the festive mood of his wife Izzy, as well as the rest of the team.