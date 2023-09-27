Bo Nix vs. Justin Herbert: H2H comparison at Oregon, college stats and more

Bo Nix got off to a great start to the 2023 season with the Oregon Ducks being 4-0 and ranking ninth in the nation. Due to this, the star signal caller has drawn comparisons to former Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert. Let's take a look at how the two compared during their collegiate careers.

How has Bo Nix performed in his college career?

Bo Nix joined the Auburn Tigers as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He was named the starting quarterback as a true freshman and finished with 2,542 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Hr completed 57.6% of his passes, while adding 313 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 97 carries and was named SEC Freshman of the Year.

While many expected him to break out the following season, he failed to do so as he threw for 2,415 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Nix completed 59.9% of his passes while rushing for 388 yards and seven touchdowns on 108 carries.

In his final season as a member of the Tigers, he finished with 2,294 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 61.0% of his passes and adding 168 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 57 carries.

The following season, he joined the Oregon Ducks via the transfer portal and finally broke out. Nix threw for 3,593 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He completed 71.9% of his passes, while rushing for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns on 89 carries. Bo Nix also caught two passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Through four games this season, he has 1169 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception. Nix has completed 79.4% of his passes while adding 69 rushing yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

How did Justin Herbert perform in his college career?

Justin Herbert joined the Oregon Ducks as a three-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting class. He took over the starting role midway through his true freshman, finishing with 1936 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Herbert completed 63.5% of his passes, while adding 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 58 carries.

He battled injury the following season as he threw for 1983 yards, 15 touchdowns and five touchdowns while completing 67.5% of his passes, running for 183 yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries.

As a junior, he had 3151 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Herbert completed just 59.4% of his passes adding 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 71 carries.

In his final season with the Ducks, he threw for 3471 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. Herbert completed 66.8% of his passes, while rushing for 50 yards and four touchdowns on 58 carries.