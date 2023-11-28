Bo Nix vs Michael Penix Jr. vs Jayden Daniels statistical comparison in 2023

The college football regular season is over and the race for the Heisman Trophy will likely come down to three quarterbacks.

Currently, Oregon Ducks' Bo Nix is the favorite to win the Heisman at -165, while LSU Tigers' Jayden Daniels is +135, and Washington Huskies' Michael Penix Jr. is +1600.

At this point, it seems like a two-horse race between Nix and Daniels and will likely come down to how Nix plays in the Pac-12 championship game.

So, let's take a look at some statistical comparisons between the three.

Bo Nix vs Michael Penix Jr vs Jayden Daniels

Completion percentage

With still at least one more game to go, Bo Nix has gone for 315-for-401 for a 78.6 completion percentage.

Jayden Daniels, meanwhile, went 236-for-327, which is good for a 72.2 completion percentage.

Finally, Michael Penix Jr. has had a 65.6 completion percentage as he went 280-for-427, but he still has at least one more game this season.

Passing yards

After the regular season, Bo Nix led all three quarterbacks in passing yards with 3,906. He will no doubt go over 4,000 yards this season as Oregon is set to play Washington in the Pac-12 championship on Friday night.

Michael Penix Jr. finished the regular season with 3,899 yards and could finish the year with more passing yards than Bo Nix if he has a better game in the Pac-12 championship. Finally, Jayden Daniels finished the year throwing for 3,812 yards.

Touchdowns

Daniels led all three quarterbacks in total touchdowns as he threw for an astounding 40 touchdowns this season.

Bo Nix, meanwhile, threw for 37 touchdowns while Michael Penix Jr. had 32 touchdowns this year.

Interceptions

The final stat we will look at is interceptions, and all three were in single digits this season.

Bo Nix had the least amount of interceptions as he threw just two interceptions this season. Jayden Daniels threw four picks while Michael Penix Jr. had eight interceptions.

Ultimately, all three quarterbacks had incredible seasons and all are worthy of being the Heisman winner this season.