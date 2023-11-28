Jayden Daniels Landing Spots: Raiders, Buccaneers, Falcons, Giants emerge as possibilities

Jayden Daniels has emerged as one of the frontrunners to win the Heisman Trophy after a breakout season with the LSU Tigers. Daniels has also established himself as a legitimate NFL draft prospect, which many did not believe he could be entering the season.

Daniels has thrown for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has completed 72.2% of his passes and added 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 carries.

In 55 career games – all of which were starts – over the past five seasons, he has accounted for 12,750 passing yards, 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Daniels has completed 66.3% of his passes while adding 3,307 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns on 617 carries. Here's a look at some teams that could draft Daniels in the 2024 NFL draft:

Jayden Daniels' potential landing spots

#1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have turned to fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell under center since firing coach Josh McDaniels. While he has shown some promise, it has not been enough to prevent the team from looking for upgrades in the offseason, particularly in a strong rookie class. Although they still need to sort out their coaching situation, Jayden Daniels could offer plenty of upside in an offense filled with weapons.

#2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been unable to put together wins this season after losing Tom Brady to retirement. While Baker Mayfield has been better than expected, that should not prevent the Buccaneers from looking to draft a quarterback. If the seasons ended today, Tampa Bay would have a top 10 draft pick, putting them in prime position to land a player such as Jayden Daniels.

#3. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are currently leading the NFC South despite subpar play from the quarterback position. Adding a dynamic quarterback such as Daniels to an offense that is filled with young, talented players at each of the skills positions could allow the offense to take the next step.

#4. New York Giants

The New York Giants no longer appear to be within striking range of landing Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. They could, however, be in a position to draft the quarterback that they deem to be the third-best in the 2024 NFL draft. While it is unclear if they will deem Jayden Daniels, who will turn 23 years old next month, to be that player, he would likely be on their radar.