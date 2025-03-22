Boise State sensation Ashton Jeanty drops carousel of pics from Maxwell Award ceremony

Boise State RB star Ashton Jeanty is another exciting prospect in this year's NFL draft. He committed to playing for the Broncos out of high school in 2022. During his three-season collegiate stint, Jeanty recorded a total of 4,769 yards and 50 TDs rushing.

Ad

Last season, Ashton Jeanty helped Boise State to their second consecutive Mountain West title. They also qualified for the 12-team playoffs, where they unfortunately lost in the Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal to Penn State. Jeanty was honored with several achievements, including the 2024 Maxwell Award. The Maxwell Awards Gala was held on March 14 in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Saturday, Ashton Jeanty took to social media to share a few snippets from the event. In the series of photos, the RB is dressed sharply in a black tuxedo. Jeanty also posted a few photos posing with the Maxwell Trophy that is given to the best all-round college football player of the season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

The Boise State RB was also one of the favorites to win the Heisman Award. However, it was Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter who swept away the trophy while Jeanty finished second in voting. Jeanty was also honored as an unanimous All-American for his contributions on the field.

Several draft experts project Jeanty as a top-10 pick in April. He has been linked with many teams, but the Raiders seem to be the perfect fit for the Boise State running back.

Ad

NFL analyst expresses concerns about the Raiders drafting Ashton Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders have several problems to address in this draft, including the quarterback department. Thus, NFL analyst John Middlekauf believes that the team should not waste their first-round pick.

During last Saturday's episode of his podcast on YouTube, Middlekauf explained the reasoning behind his statement. (TS-23:20 onwards)

"The Raiders cannot take Ashton Jeanty, I would be stunned," Middlekauf said. "I mean, floored, If John Spytek, who played at Michigan, pretty big guy, would take a 5-foot-8 RB, and it feels like I'm hating on Ashton Jeanty. I love Jeanty, you could not watch him play last year and not think he's one of the best players in college football. But he played at a smaller school, and he's 5-foot-8."

Ad

"Put yourself in a position of being a GM in the top 10 in your team, like the Raiders, where you could use offensive line, defensive line, just impact players, hell, a wide receiver. You cannot take a 5-foot-8 running back when there are 10 other guys who can be starters in the NFL....take a RB in the second round or third round. I think taking Jeanty in the top 10 would be pretty nuts if you're a GM."

Ad

Ashton Jeanty has a lot of interesting building up around him ahead of this year's draft. Even if the Raiders decide to use their pick on someone else, there is a high possibility of him being drafted within the top 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback