"It's also an arrogant pick" - NFL analyst cautiously optimistic on Bears potentially drafting Ashton Jeanty with No. 10 overall pick

Ashton Jeanty's name is growing as a topic of conversation with the 2025 NFL Draft approaching. The running back from Boise State is one of the biggest star prospects, but the position has been seemingly devalued since the start of the last decade.

Jeanty's draft stock is high, despite how the position has been treated by the league. In 2024, the first running back drafted was Jonathon Brooks, who went to the Carolina Panthers at pick #46. A first round without a running back is unlikely to be repeated.

Speaking on Fox Sports' Breakfast Ball, NFL analyst Danny Parkins discussed the possibility of the Chicago Bears using the 10th overall pick on Jeanty. While he notices that the Bears had a weak rushing game in 2024, he points out that this could be a terrifying pick based on the other needs on the roster:

"It terrifies me. It is simultaneously the most exciting pick they can make and the most terrifying pick they could make. Because if they're right, and they can afford to draft a running back at #10, then the team's awesome. But it's also an arrogant pick. Is their offensive line ready for it? They were a world away from the playoffs last year. I'd be terrified and excited".

The move could follow the same blueprint as the Detroit Lions did in 2023, when Ben Johnson, the current Bears' head coach, was their offensive coordinator. With a roster finalizing its building, the Lions drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick.

Daniel Jeremiah believes that Ashton Jeanty is 'in play' for the Bears at #10

During Daniel Jeremiah's appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show" a few weeks ago, he listed the running back as one of the options for Chicago:

"Ashton Jeanty, now, to me, is legitimately in the conversation there. If you're the Bears, just think about those three young guys with Odunze, Caleb Williams and now all of a sudden, the next year, you throw Ashton in there. That can be a fun, fun trio to grow with."

The Bears already made strong moves to improve their offense in 2025. The focus has been the interior of the offensive line, as the franchise traded for veteran guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, while signing center Drew Dalman during free agency.

