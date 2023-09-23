The Pat McAfee Show has been one of the most entertaining shows on television, regardless of it being about sports or not. There have been a lot of viral moments throughout the show's history and Thursday gave us another viral snippet.

While on location in Notre Dame preparing for Saturday's Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Pat McAfee made an entrance through the crowd and one of the comments from the show took it to a different level of unintentional comedy.

This moment is going to be remembered for a long time and being aired on ESPN as well as their YouTube channel will make it live forever. Boston Connor and Ty Schmit provide a lot of laughs and insights into sports.

The Pat McAfee Show airs on weekdays from noon to 3 pm ET and has been going on in this setting since his departure from Barstool Sports in September 2018.

Why is Pat McAfee at Notre Dame?

Pat McAfee is hosting his Friday show from Notre Dame due to his other job with ESPN. In addition to hosting his self-titled show five days a week, McAfee is part of the College GameDay crew this year and will be appearing wherever they are covering the game.

This week, they are in Notre Dame and the sixth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are squaring off against the ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game has a lot of national hype for obvious reasons and will have a drastic impact on the College Football Playoffs.

Will Notre Dame remain undefeated after Saturday?

The upcoming game is the toughest on the schedule of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. As an independent program not associated with a conference, it is difficult to make the College Football Playoff. However, this is not their only tough game on the schedule.

Notre Dame is one of the top teams in the nation and have all the tools to continue playing as well as they have been. With the running game that is 27th in the nation with 204.5 rushing yards per game and scoring 50.5 points a week, it is going to be hard to top them.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a talented roster and that should make this game interesting. However, Notre Dame should have the edge with a veteran offense and incredible defensive talent as one of the most complete teams in college football.