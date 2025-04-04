"Both busts"; "Cam has more talent": Fans divided over Shedeur Sanders vs Cam Ward debate heading into 2025 NFL draft 

The debate as to who is the better quarterback between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward continues to gain momentum. Both of them have declared for this year's NFL draft and are considered the top two QB prospects. However, experts and analysts are divided on who will be the first one to go off the board.

On the latest episode of NFL Network's "Path to the Draft", Bucky Brooks gave his vote of confidence to Shedeur Sanders as the better prospect.

"I'm more over Shedeur Sanders because I believe he is the best processor in the draft," Brooks said. "I think when we look at the way the quarterback position has traditionally been played, he fits that mould. Classic drop back passer.

"...And when you think about how the game is traditionally played, it is about putting the ball in the right place and making good decisions so you don't turn it over. Shedeur Sanders does that," he added.

Cynthia Frelund, however, disagreed with Bucky Brooks' take. She gave her vote of confidence to Ward as the better quarterback prospect and highlighted the reasoning behind her decision.

"When I'm looking at this kind of Cam Ward vs Shedeur Sanders situation I just have more holes and more gaps in the resume for Shedeur than I do for Cam Ward," Frelund said.

"When you're looking at what someone has done successfully, Cam Ward really has a bit more complete arsenal.....He has a very precise, very accurate throws from him. So when you're looking at Cam Ward, for me, it's just safer," she added.

Fans shared their thoughts on the debate between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward as well in the comments section of the Instagram post.

Some said that both quarterbacks will be busts in the NFL:

"Both busts," one fan said.

"Weak draft all the way around to me, there are no best's!" another fan commented.

Comments on post (Source: @nflnetwork/Instagram)

"Literally anyone else in the draft," a fan said.

Others chose their favorite between the two quarterbacks:

"Cam has more talent, Shedeur is the better prospect," one fan added.

Comments on post (Source: @nflnetwork/Instagram)

"Cam is the better prospect but there's no guarantee he ends up being the better player," another fan wrote.

"Sanders. He had a trash O line and still did that good," a fan commented.

Comments on post (Source: @nflnetwork/Instagram)

Shedeur Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign last season. He was honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his contributions. On the other hand, Cam Ward led the Miami Hurricanes to a 10-3 campaign. He was named the ACC Player of the Year and also honored as a Consensus All-American.

Former NFL star believes neither Cam Ward nor Shedeur Sanders is a top 5 prospect

Ex-NFL star Emmanuel Acho did not mince his words when talking about the top two projected quarterbacks in this year's NFL. On FS1's "The Facility", Acho shared his unfiltered perspective, saying how both Sanders and Ward are not top-tier talents.

Acho also talked about the importance of the quarterback position in the game. He then made the comments while comparing the duo to other talents like Joe Burrow.

"If we are being honest, the quarterback is the most important position. But if you're grading the talent of those two quarterbacks, I don't think Cam Ward nor Shedeur Sanders are top five talents," Acho said.

"When it pertains to the history of top five overall picks, when you talk about talents coming out of college, I don't see them comparing to the Cam Newtons, Kyle Murrays and the Joe Burrows. I don't know that either of them are top five picks," he added.

(from 7:20 mark onwards)

Despite the criticisms, Cam Ward is projected to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, is expected to either be drafted by the Cleveland Browns at No. 3 or the New York Giants at No. 4.

The 2025 NFL draft will take place from April 24 to April 26.

