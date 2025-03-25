Ex-Packers WR names one key area where Cam Ward is “a little ahead” of Shedeur Sanders

The debate between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders as the top quarterback pick in the 2025 NFL draft seemed settled for some time. However, Ward has continued to impress and showcase his dominance while under center as well as in the shotgun.

On Tuesday's edition of "The Facility", former wide receiver James Jones explains how mentally Ward is looking a little stronger before the snap than Shedeur Sanders.

"The young fella," Jones said. " What I love about him is his mind. He wins before the play starts. He knows exactly where he's going with the ball. I don't know how wide the gap is between him and Shedeur, because Shedeur gonna go to his pro day, and he gonna make that same throw. So when I watch Cam Ward, I think he's a little ahead of Shedeur with the mind. He anticipates where he's gonna go with the ball. He throws his wide receivers open. He makes a lot of his wide receivers better. That's what I love about him. The arm telling and all that. I think that's similar to him and Shedeur."

Below is the full clip from "The Facility's" social media account.

Cam Ward's talents were on full display during the 2024 college football season with the Miami Hurricanes, completing 305-of-454 passes (67.2%) for 4,313 yards with 39 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Cam Ward's pro day was excellent

Much of the quarterback discussion this year suggested all five first-round picks would be selected ahead of Cam Ward. However, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson stated that he would place Ward only behind Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.

Wilson described what impressed him with Ward's pro day:

"Ward showed off an arm that's better in person than it is on tape, a quick release that has the ball explode out of his hand with such velocity that it seems like an optical illusion, and the touch on intermediate and deep throws that consistently found their targets, often in spots where only they had a chance to make a play on the ball."

After a disappointing 3-14 season, the Tennessee Titans appear poised to select the Miami QB as the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Ward impressed the Titans during his private workout, cementing his status as a top prospect. If Wilson is correct in his assessment, Cam Ward could be a great choice for a team seeking its best quarterback since arguably Ryan Tannehill.

